Former NFL wide receiver Chris Matthews is returning to the CFL after signing a contract with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, according to TSN CFL reporter Farhan Lalji.

The Stamps could really use some help with their receiving core as DaVaris Daniels, Kamar Jorden and Eric Rogers are all out with injuries.

Matthews, 28, began his pro football career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after going undrafted in the NFL. In his rookie season in 2012, Matthews recorded 1,192 yards with seven touchdowns over 18 games. He only appeared in five games in his sophomore campaign before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

The native of Long Beach, California saw limited success in the regular season, but the game of his career came at Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. Matthews caught four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 28-24 loss.

Over 22 regular season games with the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, the Kentucky product recorded 16 receptions with 176 yards and a single touchdown.

The Stamps are 11-2 and are first in the CFL.