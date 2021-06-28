The Stanley Cup Final has arrived and we will have you covered for every game here at the TSN Edge.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened as a -280 series favourite ahead of their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens, with the Habs going off at +240.

That number has since moved to Tampa Bay -270 with Montreal currently +220.

Prior to puck drop of each game we will take a look at what the oddsmakers are offering.

LINE

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened as a considerable favourite and oddsmakers are favouring them in Game 1 as well.

The Bolts are -195 to beat Montreal in the opening game of the Cup Final, giving them a 66.1 per cent implied odds to take a 1-0 series lead.

This will be the 19th consecutive game this postseason that Tampa enters as the favourite and they sport a 12-6 record in those games.

Montreal enters this game in familiar territory as well.

The Habs have been an underdog in 14 games these playoffs and have a 9-5 record in those meetings.

TOTAL

The total for Game 1 has been set at just five goals, and the game logs show why.

After the over hit in three of Tampa Bay’s first four playoff contests, the Bolts have played in games falling under the number in nine of the last 14.

Thanks to two pushes, the over has hit just three times over that stretch.

Meanwhile, Montreal hasn’t had an over hit since Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Habs and Golden Knights also pushed the total in four of their six games and goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Carey Price enter this series on top of their games.

Vasilevskiy has given up just 1.99 goals a game these playoffs and Price is right behind him at 2.02.

PLAYER PROPS

Brayden Point leads the playoffs in goals with 14 and has the shortest odds at +115 to find the back on the net Monday night.

If that number is too short, you can roll the dice and take him at +700 to be the first goal scorer of the game.

Nikita Kucherov (+175), Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos (+190) are the next three players on the board.

Tyler Toffoli is the first Canadiens player to appear on the list at +220 to score, with Cole Caufield not too far behind at +240 and +1300 to net the game’s opening goal.

Corey Perry, who has scored 44 playoff goals, including three in last year’s Cup final with the Dallas Stars, is an intriguing option to score at +380.

And finally, Montreal’s Game 6 overtime hero, Artturi Lehkonen, is +575 to slip one past the goaltender.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 +550, Montreal Canadiens 4-0 +2200

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 +360, Montreal Canadiens 4-1 +1150

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +380, Montreal Canadiens 4-2 +750

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +425, Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +700

Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final goes Monday night in Tampa Bay. The Lightning are -270 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions - the Habs are +220 to win it for the first time since 1993. Here is a look at the odds for the series. #GoHabsGo #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Yb3PDSZiGe — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 28, 2021

CONN SMYTH ODDS

Andrei Vasilevskiy +135

Carey Price +175

Brayden Point +250

Nikita Kucherov +250

Victor Hedman +2000

Steven Stamkos +2000

Cole Caufield +3000

Tyler Toffoli +3500

Nick Suzuki +3500

Corey Perry +5000

Alex Killorn +7500

Brendan Gallagher +10000