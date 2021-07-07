Is Price back or were three posts the difference in Game 4?

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final has arrived and as promised, we have you covered for every game here at the TSN Edge.

Heading into Game 4 of the series, oddsmakers gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 99.01 per cent implied probability to win the Stanley Cup.

Enter Josh Anderson’s late game heroics and that number has taken a little bit of a hit.

The Bolts enter Game 5 as -4000 favourites, a number that gives them a 97.56 per cent chance to win the series.

Meanwhile, the Habs have seen their odds shrink from +2500 to just +1500 as they look to be the first team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup since 1942.

So, you're telling me there's a chance.

LINE

On the heels of their first loss since Game 6 of the third round, the Tampa Bay Lightning enter Game 5 as a big favourite.

The Bolts are -225 to hoist the Stanley Cup Monday night, a 69.23 per cent implied probability.

It’s the biggest favourite Tampa has been in a game all postseason.

Meanwhile, Montreal enters the game as +195 underdogs.

The Habs have been underdogs of +190 and higher four times during this run to the Cup final, they are 3-1 in those games.

The Canadiens will face their toughest test yet as they try to extend the Stanley Cup Final in Game 5 against the Lightning. At +195, the Habs have longer odds to win tonight than any other game so far in the series. https://t.co/3T6lZ9SwMy #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/yNcnvd2p6Q — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 7, 2021

TOTAL

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the total for Game 5 is set at five goals.

The under has hit just once this series – Game 2 – with the over cashing in Games 1 and 3, with Monday night’s 3-2 overtime final pushing the number.

Carey Price has faced elimination four times this postseason, and has allowed just eight goals in those games.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy has played in six series-clinching games this year and is 3-3 with a 1.66 goals against average.

PLAYER PROPS

Nikita Kucherov is once again the odds on favourite to score a goal in Game 5 Wednesday night.

The Russian enters at +138 to score, with Brayden Point (+143) and Steven Stamkos (+170) not far behind.

Meanwhile, the winger is -240 to record a point tonight and can be nabbed at +165 to be held off the scoresheet.

Nick Suzuki enters at -118 to record a point, with fellow teammates Cole Caufield (+100) and Josh Anderson (+165) as underdogs to register a point.

Anderson, on the heels of his two-goal performance, is +330 to find the back of the net and +19000 to score multiple times.

OUTCOME OF SERIES

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 -225

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +365

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +850, Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +1100

CONN SMYTHE ODDS

Andrei Vasilevskiy -125

Nikita Kucherov -105

Brayden Point +1000

Carey Price +1100

Steven Stamkos +4000

Victor Hedman +5000

Nick Suzuki +5000

Cole Caufield +7500

Josh Andersen +7500

Tyler Toffoli +15000

Brendan Gallagher +20000

Alex Killorn +25000

Corey Perry +25000