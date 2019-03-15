Stars prevail in overtime against Moose

WINNIPEG — Michael Mersch scored in overtime to give the Texas Stars a 5-4 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action on Friday night.

Erik Condra, Tony Calderone, Travis Morin and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars (31-26-4-3).

Mason Appleton, with two, Logan Shaw and Jimmy Oligny scored for the Moose (30-26-4-2), who rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third to earn a point.

Manitoba outshot Texas 42-30.

The Moose return to action Sunday against San Diego.