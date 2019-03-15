4h ago
Stars prevail in overtime against Moose
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Michael Mersch scored in overtime to give the Texas Stars a 5-4 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League action on Friday night.
Erik Condra, Tony Calderone, Travis Morin and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars (31-26-4-3).
Mason Appleton, with two, Logan Shaw and Jimmy Oligny scored for the Moose (30-26-4-2), who rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third to earn a point.
Manitoba outshot Texas 42-30.
The Moose return to action Sunday against San Diego.