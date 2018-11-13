Running back Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday meaning he is ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Bell for the second time this past off-season, but the 26-year-old has decided to sit out the year and wait for a long-term contract rather than play under the tag, which would have paid him $14.5 million this season.

Statement from GM Kevin Colbert on RB Le’Veon Bell:



"I want to confirm that Le’Veon Bell did not sign his Franchise Tender today and, as a result, he will not be eligible to play football during the 2018 season." — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2018

The Steelers can still place the franchise tag on Bell for a third time after the season, but that is reportedly unlikely. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that under league rules, a third tag for Bell would be for the quarterback salary number (average of the top five quarterback salaries), which will likely be more than $25 million.

A more likely scenario would be for the Steelers to place the transition tag on Bell. That would allow Bell to negotiate a contract with other teams around the league but give the Steelers a chance to match any offer.

If the Steelers decide not to place any tag on Bell this off-season, the 26-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent.

With Bell now officially out for the rest of the season, James Conner will hold onto his starter’s role in the Steelers’ backfield down the stretch, provided he’s healthy. Conner sustained a head injury in the Steelers’ Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers but, according to reports, the Steelers are confident he’ll be ready to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.