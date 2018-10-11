Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown responded Thursday to two lawsuits recently filed against him.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown said the lawsuits contain "false claims" and "the facts will soon come out that prove my innocence."

Antonio Brown on recent legal issues: “It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me. The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2018

"It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me," Brown told Schefter. "The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

As first reported by TMZ, Brown is being sued by a man for allegedly throwing apartment furniture out of the window of his rented condo that fell and nearly struck his 22-month-old son. While the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the condo company is suing Brown in connection to the same incident for allegedly causing damage to their property.