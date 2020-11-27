Why Stephen A. thinks Ravens-Steelers should be postponed again

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved again from Sunday to Tuesday night.

The game was first scheduled for Thursday night, but was moved due to positive COVID-19 tests inside the Ravens organization.

The postponement means next Thursday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Ravens will also be moved.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was reportedly one of the players on the team to test positive for COVID-19.

