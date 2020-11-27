2h ago
Steelers-Ravens game moved to Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved again from Sunday to Tuesday night. The postponement means next Thursday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Ravens will also be moved.
TSN.ca Staff
The game was first scheduled for Thursday night, but was moved due to positive COVID-19 tests inside the Ravens organization.
The postponement means next Thursday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Ravens will also be moved.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was reportedly one of the players on the team to test positive for COVID-19.
