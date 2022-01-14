When: Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CTV Network,TSN 3/5, RDS

Opening line: Chiefs -13

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Steelers 36-10, Dec. 26, 2021

Steelers: Offence — 23rd (29th rush, 15th pass). Defence — 24th (21st rush, ninth pass)

Chiefs: Offence — 3rd (16th rush, fourth pass). Defence — 27th (21st rush, 27th pass)



Steelers Preview: Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers needed everything to go their way the final two weeks of the season to make the playoffs… and here they are. Now, Roethlisberger and his Steelers are massive underdogs in the first round against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Roethlisberger from a few years ago against present-day Mahomes in the first round would’ve been a great matchup. Let’s not forget, Roethlisberger threw for a career-high 5,129 yards in 2018, but a lot has changed since then. As we enter 2022, I think it’s time to say goodbye to Roethlisberger as he and the Steelers’ miracle run to make the playoffs will likely come to an end on Sunday.

Can Big Ben lead Steelers to an upset win vs. Chiefs? Louis Riddick breaks down the keys to success for the Steelers to upset the Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend.

Chiefs Preview: It was a slow start to the 2021 season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they turned things around quickly. After an uncharacteristically bad 3-4 start, Kansas City rallied off eight-consecutive wins (including a 36-10 win over the Steelers) and finished the season 12-5 with the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Despite going 8-9 against the spread down the stretch, the Chiefs were a perfect 4-0 straight up this season in games they were favourites by more than 10 points.