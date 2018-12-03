The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday Orlondo Steinauer as their new head coach and that June Jones is moving to associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

“After working closely with Orlondo last season, it was obvious to me that he’s ready to take the next step in his career and become a head coach in the CFL,” Jones said in a team release. “He’s earned this opportunity and the time was now. I made a decision that in order to put our best foot forward and bring a Grey Cup championship back to Hamilton, we needed to keep him here and expand his role. Winning is the most important thing and I’m excited about our great opportunity for success in 2019 with Orlondo returning as head coach.”

The Ticats announced last week Steinauer would stay with the team despite reported interest from both the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts, with TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reporting Steinauer would take over as head coach at some point.

Steinauer spent last season as the Tiger-Cats' assistant head coach, returning to the team after a year in the NCAA, and helping them to the Eastern Final.

Jones originally joined the Ticats midway through the 2017 season and led a dramatic turnaround for the team, finishing the year with a 6-4 record after Hamilton started the year 0-8. Jones led the Ticats to an 8-10 record and into the Eastern Final.

Steinauer originally joined the Tiger-Cats’ coaching staff in 2013 as the team’s defensive coordinator, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2016. He helped the team to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances in 2013 and 2014.

“I want to thank June Jones and the entire Tiger-Cats organization for this opportunity, and believing in me as a man and a football coach,” Steinauer said in the team release. “I look forward to building a sustainable model of winning throughout the organization, while in pursuit of winning multiple Grey Cups.”

The 45-year-old served as the Fresno State Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and was nominated for the Broyles Award, which honours college football’s top assistant coaches.

The 13-year defensive back started his CFL coaching career with the Argonauts, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach from 2010-12 while also serving as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2011 on an interim basis.