CEDAR PARK, Texas — Stephen Johns had a goal and three assists as the Texas Stars beat the Toronto Marlies 5-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Tanner Kero, Jason Robertson, Tye Felhaber and Michael Mersch also scored to help the Stars (17-17-4) come from behind in the third period.

Nic Petan struck twice and Rich Clune had the other for the Marlies (20-14-3), who were up 3-2 with less than 10 minutes to play in the third.

Landon Bow made 29 saves for Texas as Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 21-of-25 shots for Toronto.

Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison was discharged from hospital Saturday after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier prior to Toronto's matchup against Texas.

Davison suffered a "prolonged grand mal seizure, witnessed by both players and staff in the visitors locker room" at HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas Friday night.

The Marlies decided to forfeit the game following the incident.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.