Five-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

Five-time Pro-Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, reached agreement on an two-year deal with the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for $23 million, including $14 million guaranteed.

Comp update: Colts are giving CB Stephon Gilmore a two-year, 23 million deal including $14 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/9Ot1oD0lxt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 15, 2022

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after playing his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and next four with the New England Patriots.

He had two interceptions, two passes defenced and 16 combined tackles in nine games in 2021.