Five-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is for $23 million, including $14 million guaranteed. 

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after playing his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and next four with the New England Patriots. 

He had two interceptions, two passes defenced and 16 combined tackles in nine games in 2021. 