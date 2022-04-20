The BC Lions said in a statement released Wednesday that defensive lineman Steven Richardson suffered a "significant" injury during a workout session last week and will miss a large amount of time.

The Lions say the injury happened while he was preparing for the season, adding that Richardson is on the road to recovery and the team hopes to have him back for the latter part of the season.

Richardson, 26, is a veteran of two CFL seasons, appearing in 25 games combined between 2019 and 2021 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has 38 defensive tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble during his career.

Here was the full statement from the team:

“Steven Richardson suffered a significant injury during a workout session last week while preparing for the season and will be out for a significant amount of time. He is already on the road to recovery and we hope to get him back for the stretch run of the season.”