ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Chase Bowden ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and the StFX X-Men recovered from throwing three interceptions to beat the Mount Allison Mounties 16-6 on Saturday in U Sports football action.

X-Men (1-0) quarterback Bailey Wasdal completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 112 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Keiran Burnham made 3-of-4 field goal attempts to account for the rest of the points.

Hunter Sturgeon completed 20-of-39 passes for 165 yards for Mount Allison (0-1).

AXEMEN 36 GAITERS 3

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Hunter Guenard threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead Acadia (1-0) over Bishop's (0-1).

