Tomlin has not had recent correspondence with Bell

As the Pittsburgh Steelers begin preparations for their Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, running back Le'Veon Bell has still not reported to the team.

#Steelers game week meetings begin in 20 minutes and RB Le’Veon Bell is not present again. Looks like James Conner starts again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2018

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Bell is not present as the team begins their game week meetings Wednesday, adding it looks like James Conner will get his second straight start in the Steelers' backfield.

Bell has been holding out after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight season.

Filling in for Bell, Conner had 31 rushes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and five receptions for 57 yards, in the Steelers' Week 1 tie with the Cleveland Browns.