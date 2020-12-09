Wrestling legend Sting and NBA on TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal headline a massive episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.

You can watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.

"Winter is Coming” was already billed the biggest episode of AEW Dynamite yet last week, but return of Sting definitely caught the wrestling world by surprise when he stepped in the ring. AEW later confirmed that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

AEW Dynamite Must See: Sting has arrived in All Elite Wrestling! To everyone's surprise, Sting makes an appearance on AEW Dynamite and exchanges icy glares with Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence.

“Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

And Sting will talk to Tony Schiavone tonight for the first time since last week’s appearance to explain why he’s joining All Elite Wrestling.

And weeks after his name was suddenly brought up on AEW, Shaq will also be talking to Schiavone on AEW Dynamite. The four-time NBA Champion and Basketball Hall of Famer is expected to address Cody Rhodes, who was already warned by newcomer Jade Cargill that "Shaq" was on his way to the company.

Also, AEW Champion Kenny Omega crashed Tuesday night's IMPACT Wrestling with his associate Don Callis inside his trailer. Callis and Omega explained the origin of their alliance, with Callis explaining how he's known Kenny since Kenny was a kid and that he was trained and managed by Kenny’s uncle The Golden Sheik. He also mentioned that he’s known Kenny since Kenny was a child and that their partnership has been in the works since their NJPW days.

Omega stole a win from Jon Moxley in the main event of last week’s Dynamite after Callis distracted the ref with a mic - the same mic that Omega then used to hit Moxley in the face.

Expect more details from Omega's appearance as we'll hear from him and Callis tonight.

AEW Dynamite Match of the Night: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley Watch as Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley face off with the AEW World Championship on the line in the AEW Dynamite Match of the Night.

In other action this week:

Orange Cassidy vs. MJF (Dynamite Diamond Final)

The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2 (with TH2 getting a tag title shot if they win)

FTR vs. The Varsity Blondes

Lance Archer, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade