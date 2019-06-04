They're European champions, but they're leaving Anfield.

Champions League-winning Liverpool announced on Tuesday that England forward Daniel Sturridge and defender Alberto Moreno will be leaving the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

"The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is 'thank you,'" Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in a statement. "They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they - as much as anyone - helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment."

A native of Birmingham, Sturridge joined the Reds in 2013 from Chelsea in a £12 million transfer.

In 2013-14, the 29-year-old Sturridge formed a dynamic partnership with Luis Suarez, as the pair finished as the top two goal-scorers that season, combining for 52 goals.

With his career hampered by a series of injuries, Sturridge would only make 160 total appearances for the club over seven season. He made 18 league appearances this season, scoring twice.

“Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," Klopp said. "He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important."

Capped 26 times by England, Sturridge ends his Liverpool career with 67 goals.

Moreno, 26, joined Liverpool in 2014 from Sevilla. The Spaniard had found playing time limited in the last years with the emergence of Andrew Robertson at left-back. Moreno made just five appearances for the club this season.

“I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish," Klopp said of Moreno. "How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes. Albie is world class and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not too distant future."

Moreno made 141 appearances across all competitions with the club over five seasons.