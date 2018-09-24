It hasn’t been a great season for Canadian Lance Stroll in terms of results, finishing in the top 10 in two grand prix F1 races this season for a total of six points, but Stroll still sees reason for optimism.

“I’m still only 19 so I think I’m far from reaching my potential as a driver,” he said. “I still have so much to learn and I gain so much experience every time I get in the car, I still feel I’m learning.

“So there’s definitely a lot more to come. But at the same time, when I reflect on where I was last year I think I’ve come a long way as a driver with seat time and experience.”

By this time last year, Stroll totaled 28 points on five top 10 finishes, including a career-best third in Azerbaijan. He finished last season with 40 points to sit 12th on the grid in drivers’ standings.

Williams has struggled with their FW41 model this season, fuelling rumours of a potential move to Force India next year for Stroll. Stroll hasn’t addressed the rumours publicly, but his father, Lawrence Stroll, along with a group of investors, purchased the team back in August.

“I feel like I’m a lot more on top of the car. I know that from a position [results] point of view that doesn’t show because of where we are as a team. But I definitely do feel that I’m getting a lot more out of the car, and I’m much more on top of things in qualifying and the race, strategically, my starts, all those aspects,” Stroll said.

“Now it’s just about carrying on improving on those details and building myself as a driver. In racing, like in any sport, you never stop improving.”

Formula returns on Sunday with the Russian Grand Prix from Sochi. Catch the race LIVE at 7am et/ 4am pt on TSN3 and TSN5.