Strong finish lifts Kim to US Women's Open title

A Lim Kim's first ever LPGA title is a major.

Kim birdied each of the final three holes on Monday to win the Women's US Open at 3-under. A two-time winner on LPGA of Korea Tour, Kim finished one shot ahead of Ko Jin-young.

Major Monday Magic!



A Lim Kim is the 75th #USWomensOpen champion.

Canada's Brooke Henderson finished tied for 44th at 10-over for the tournament.