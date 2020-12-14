13m ago
Strong finish lifts Kim to US Women's Open title
A Lim Kim's first ever LPGA title is a major. Kim birdied each of the final three holes on Monday to win the Women's US Open at 3-under. A two-time winner on LPGA of Korea Tour, Kim finished one shot ahead of Ko Jin-young.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada's Brooke Henderson finished tied for 44th at 10-over for the tournament.