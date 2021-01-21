The BC Lions have solidified their offensive line by re-signing Sukh Chungh, Hunter Steward, and Ryker Mathews to restructured contracts, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

O-linemen Sukh Chungh & Hunter Steward both have agreed to restructured 1-year deals with #BCLIons. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 22, 2021

Chungh, 28, was due to make $260,000 in 2020 but his restructured one-year deal will now pay him $165,000 with a signing bonus. The Port Coquitlam, B.C., native was drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2015 CFL draft. He joined the Lions in 2019, paying just eight games in his first season with the team.

Steward, 29, has played with the Lions since being drafted by the team sixth overall in the 2013 CFL Draft. The Calgary native also signed a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Mathews, 28, has played two stints with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, most recently in 2019. The American has been signed to both the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots of the NFL.