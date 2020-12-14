Last night’s episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event on TSN Radio recapped a big week in the wrestling world.

Coming off his appearance on the NXT War Games pre-show, ESPN's Ariel Helwani joins Jason Agnew to chat about how his WWE spot came about, how the pandemic has affected his wrestling viewing habits, his co-host Daniel Cormier's potential involvement with WWE, and his thoughts on potential returns for Brock Lesnar, GSP and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer joins the show to discuss the latest news - the AEW / IMPACT Wrestling angle, details on the successful AEW Wednesday Night ratings, Bill Goldberg's probable return to WWE, and contract details for Canadian Ethan Page.

The second hour of the program goes deeper into how Kenny Omega and Don Callis have made wrestling fun to watch again. From their IMPACT interview and AEW Dynamite promo, to Omega’s successful AAA Mega Championship title defence at Saturday’s TripleMania to teasing a Bullet Club reunion with Karl Anderson at Final Resolution.

