Sunday night on TSN Radio, Jason Agnew and Dan "The Mouth" Lovranski took to the airwaves minutes after WWE TLC to recap and review an eventful PPV which included two title changes, two TLC matches and the first (and hopefully last) Firefly Inferno match.

Jason also chats with AEW's Ricky Starks about his move from the NWA, how answering Cody's TNT championship open challenge came about, working with Taz, writing his own promos, and his ongoing program with Darby Allin.

