We start this week’s episode by discussing the emotional Brodie Lee tribute from this past week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, then it’s open season on the year of 2020 in pro-wrestling!

Jason Agnew, Dan “The Mouth” Lovranski, Mark Andrada, Joe Aguinaldo and Bartender Dave provide their thoughts and picks for all of the worst that 2020 had to offer in the world of pro wrestling.

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night at 11pm on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.