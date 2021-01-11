Jason Agnew is joined by Dan "The Mouth" Lovranski to kick off the year of 2021 in pro wrestling by talking about a man who was in his prime in 1998...Bill Goldberg.

The guys also dive into yet another fantastic Wednesday night of wrestling including the Good Brothers invading AEW and the Young Bucks cliff-hanger angle, plus thoughts on Adam Pearce stepping back into the ring and talk about the possibility of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest departing the WWE NXT brand.

Dave Meltzer joins the show to discuss ROH and Marty Scurll parting ways and Wrestle Kingdom 15!

Plus, all the wrestling news of the week and the first match-up in the Turnbuckle Trivia Tournament.

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night at 11pm on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.