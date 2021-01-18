As heard on TSN Radio Sunday night, host Jason Agnew is joined by AEW wrestler and real-life dentist Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to chat about the evolution of her character from a babyface to one of the best heels in the business. Britt also discusses who made the suggestion of turning her heel, the inclusion of Tony Schiavone and "Reba" into her act and what it's like living with someone you're supposedly at war with.

Wrestling insider Dave Meltzer joins the show to discuss Kenny Omega pinning Rich Swann on Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV and WWE's decision to move WrestleMania to a two-night event later in April.

In the second hour of the program, Jason is joined by his MidWeek MARKout co-host Mark Andrada to take a look back at this the week in wrestling TV including why Triple H is okay with Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire, another Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns match, why Scarlett Bordeaux is starting to feel like Sable and the potential of Sting returning to the ring.

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.