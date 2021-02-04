The biggest sporting event in North America kicks off Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

This is a matchup of the new guard, led by Patrick Mahomes, versus the old guard, led by the GOAT Tom Brady, who will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

For the first time ever, this Super Bowl matchup will feature QBs who have both won league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors! pic.twitter.com/S5RIeQo5ge — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2021

As impressive as that last note is, let’s not discount what Mahomes and the Chiefs have done. The 2018 MVP is appearing in his second Super Bowl in his first three seasons as a starter, and is a Dee Ford offside penalty away from making the big game in all three years.

The defending champs opened up as a three-point favourite. While that number has climbed to -3.5 at some spots, most places still have the number at a field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Line: Chiefs -3

Total: 55.5

Chiefs Unstoppable Off a Bye

Give Andy Reid a full week to prepare and you’re in trouble. Give him two weeks to formulate a game plan, and most teams don’t stand a chance.

Including playoffs, K.C. is averaging 36.6 points per game in outings following byes in the Mahomes era. That number would be even higher if Mahomes wasn’t forced out of action in the Divisional Round due to a concussion.

The Chiefs have scored at least 30 points in every playoff victory of Mahomes’ career except the win three weeks ago against Cleveland, and have an average margin of victory of 13.2 points in those contests.

Patrick Mahomes: 37 completions in Week 12 vs. TB



Most in a single game in his career🎯 pic.twitter.com/LoDPKnR6wu — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2021

The last time they faced the Bucs they torched them for 543 total yards in a 27-24 victory, with Mahomes putting up 462 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill was the main benefactor through the air, hauling in 13 catches for 269 yards and three scores, while Travis Kelce caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 33 TDs to Travis Kelce since 2018 (playoffs included)



Most by a duo in the NFL 🏆 pic.twitter.com/klqqHnnDFd — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 31, 2021

The Chiefs dynamic duo has combined for 38 receptions, 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns through two postseason games, and will likely once again wreak havoc on a Tampa Bay defence that forces teams to throw at a rate above expectation.

The Case for the Bucs

The Buccaneers feature the league’s top-ranked rush defence by DVOA, and Reid is too sharp to run the ball into a brick wall.

Instead, the Chiefs will be dropping back relentlessly, which could expose one of their only weaknesses. K.C. will be missing its starting left tackle, right tackle and left guard, while the Tampa Bay pass rush is no joke.

Tampa Bay ranked fourth in QB sacks this season, and third in QB hits. Non-stop pressure on Mahomes is likely the only way to keep him at bay, and guys like Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Devin White certainly have the pass-rushing chops to get home.

Jason Pierre-Paul says “I know one thing for sure, they gonna get a show for me on Sunday.”

JPP back in the Super Bowl, this time with the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/CswHIP2DTP — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 1, 2021

On offence, the Bucs biggest advantage is through the air, as the K.C. defence is vulnerable to big plays. The Chiefs allowed 54 completions of at least 20 yards this season and nine completions of 40+ yards.

Brady led the league in air yards per pass attempt during the regular season, and a receiving corps featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller will have plenty of chances to get behind the Chiefs secondary.

The Torch Will be Passed

While there are ways Tampa Bay can keep this game close and potentially even win, it’s hard not to love K.C. – even with their offensive line issues.

Reid is the best game planner in football, and we can expect him to make the necessary adjustments to get the ball out quickly and keep Mahomes upright.

Despite the three-point outcome in their first matchup, the Chiefs dominated the game, leading by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter before taking their foot off the gas.

They’ve won 25 of Mahomes’ last 26 starts including the playoffs, and Sunday will officially mark the passing of the torch from Brady, the current GOAT, to Mahomes, the future one.

Sunday will mark the first time the top 2 passing offenses in the regular season have met in the Super Bowl, per @EliasSports.



Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes combined for 78 passing TD this season, the second most ever by Super Bowl starting QBs.



Establish the pass 🍿 🍿 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2021

You can still get the Chiefs right now at -3, which might not last.

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3