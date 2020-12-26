EDMONTON — Sweden extended its win streak to 53 games in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-1 win over the Czech Republic in the tournament opener for both teams on Saturday.

Albin Sundsvik, Arvid Costmar, Emil Heieneman, Theodor Niederbach, Elmer Soderblom, Oscar Bjerselius and Noel Gunler scored for Sweden. Philip Broberg and Victor Soderstrom had three assists apiece.

Jan Mysak opened the scoring for the Czech Republic.

Sweden hasn't lost in the preliminary round in 14 years. But during the streak, Sweden has just one gold medal in 2012.

Sweden finished third last year in the Czech Republic, beating the host team 5-0 in the quarterfinals en route to the bronze medal.

The Czechs play Russia on Sunday, while Sweden faces Austria on Monday.

Canada was to face Germany and the United States was set to tangle with Austria later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.