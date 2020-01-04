Hoglander ejected from semifinal for hit to the head

Nils Hoglander's semifinal didn't last very long.

The Swedish forward was ejected less than five minutes into Saturday's semifinal matchup against Russia after delivering a high hit to Grigori Denisenko in the first period for which he was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Nils Höglander gets 5 minutes and a game misconduct for this play 😬



Is this the end of the creative Swede's electric tournament?

Coming into the semi, Hoglander was leading the tournament in points with 10 (five goals, five assists). He could also face additional discipline from the IIHF.

Russia scored soon after the penalty and led 3-2 at the end of the first period.

The winner of the first semifinal game will take on the winner of Canada/Finland set for 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5. The gold medal games goes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.