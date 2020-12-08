Hockey Canada awaiting word on when they can return to the ice

Team Sweden's head coach for the World Junior Championship, Tomas Montén, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The national team announced Tuesday that Monten was among the members of the team to test positive from Dec. 6 testing, along with assistant coach Anders Lundberg.

"I feel good and have no symptoms, I continue to isolate myself," Monten said in a statement, translated by Google. "Of course, the situation feels incredibly sad. I have recently received the message and have to land in this, but it feels good that we together with the management of the union are reviewing all alternatives going forward."

Konstaterad smitta av covid-19 i Juniorkronornas ledarstab. Under tisdagen har vi nåtts av beskedet att ledare i Juniorkronorna fått positiva svar på covid-tester som genomförts https://t.co/Qkj1OAOzVQ #juniorkronorna pic.twitter.com/yhA8kxgJnj — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) December 8, 2020

The Tre Kronor also announced Tuesday that Detroit Red Wings prospect Ablin Grewe has left the team will not participate in the World Juniors. Grewe, a third-round pick of the Red Wings in 2019, had two goals and three points in 16 games with Djurgardens IF this season before joining Team Sweden.

Spelarändring i Juniorkronornas preliminära trupp inför JVM: Albin Grewe, Djurgårdens IF lämnar truppen och reser hem. Grewe är därmed inte tillgänglig för spel i JVM. #juniorkronorna — Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) December 8, 2020

Sweden is set to play their first pre-tournament game against Canada on Dec. 21 in the Edmonton bubble, with their first game of the tournament scheduled for Boxing Day against the Czech Republic.