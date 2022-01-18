What will Canada's Olympic roster look like without current NHL players?

The Swiss Ice Hockey Association announced its men’s roster for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The roster is filled with NHL experience but is headlined by veteran forward Andres Ambuhl, who will be participating in his fifth Olympics.

Ambuhl, 38, becomes the 13th player to participate in five Olympic hockey tournaments or more, joining notable players such as Haley Wickenheiser, Jaromir Jagr, Teemu Selanne, Pavel Datsyuk, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

In his previous four Olympic tournaments, Ambuhl has five assists in 14 games.

The 5-foot-9 winger plays for HC Davos of the Swiss National League where he has 10 goals and 25 points in 37 games.

The Switzerland roster has 11 players with a combined 1,524 games of NHL experience. This includes the likes of defencemen Yannick Weber, Raphael Diaz and Mirco Mueller, forwards Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin, and goaltender Reto Berra.

Weber, 33, is playing for Zurich SC of the Swiss NL where he has three goals and nine points in 36 games. The 5-foot-11 defenceman played parts of 13 seasons in the NHL, where he scored 28 goals and 94 points in 499 games split between the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Diaz, 36, plays for Fribourg-Gotteron HC of the Swiss NL where he has three goals and 12 points in 24 games. The 5-foot-11 defenceman played parts of four seasons in the NHL, scoring eight goals and 49 points in 201 games split between the Canadiens, Canucks, New York Rangers, and Calgary Flames.

Mueller, 26, plays for Lugano of the Swiss NL where he has three goals and 10 points in 37 games. The 6-foot-3 defenceman played parts of six seasons in the NHL, scoring five goals and 28 points in 185 games split between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils.

Andrighetto, 28, plays for Zurich SC of the Swiss NL where he has 12 goals and 27 points in 35 games. The 5-foot-10 forward played parts of five seasons in the NHL. He scored 31 goals and 83 points in 216 games split between the Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche.

Malgin, 25, plays for Zurich SC of the Swiss NL where he has 14 goals and 38 points in 35 games. The 5-foot-9 forward played parts of five seasons in the NHL, tallying 28 goals and 60 points in 192 games split between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bera, 35, plays for Fribourg-Gotteron HC of the Swiss NL where he has a 20-4-3 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average in 30 games this season. The 6-foot-4 goaltender played parts of five seasons in the NHL. He had a 20-36-4 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 GAA split between the Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, and Anaheim Ducks.

Team Switzerland Roster: