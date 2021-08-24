35m ago
Buchanan to join Club Brugge on transfer
New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan is headed to Belgian First Division side Club Brugge, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan is headed to Belgian First Division side Club Brugge, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Just packed a new player! 🎮 #WelcomeBuchanan— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 24, 2021
🔗 | https://t.co/4NxdJe8RSa pic.twitter.com/sj68dJTqzl
The 22-year-old was named Young Player of the Tournament at this summer's Gold Cup with Canada.
He scored the country's lone goal in their 2-1 semifinal loss to Mexico.
The midfielder has six goals and four assists in 17 appearances for the Revolution.
More to come.