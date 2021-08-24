Buchanan to join Club Brugge on transfer

New England Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan is headed to Belgian First Division side Club Brugge, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was named Young Player of the Tournament at this summer's Gold Cup with Canada.

He scored the country's lone goal in their 2-1 semifinal loss to Mexico.

The midfielder has six goals and four assists in 17 appearances for the Revolution.

More to come.