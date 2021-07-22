International interest in Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan is growing, tweets TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Sources say interest in Canadian defender/ midfielder Tajon Buchanan is growing. RC Lens of Ligue 1, and FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga, and Club Brugge of the Belgian First Division all have offers for Buchanan. More German and Portuguese clubs are planning offers @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) July 22, 2021

RC Rens of Ligue 1, FC Augsburg of Bundesliga and Club Brugge of the Belgian First Division all have offers in for Buchanan, while more German and Portuguese clubs are planning offers, Scianitti adds.

The 22-year-old Brampton, Ont., native currently has spent the last three seasons with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution.

He has three goals and three assists in 12 games so far this season, starting nine of those contests. He has five goals and seven assists in 45 games over the course of his MLS career.