Canadian Tajon Buchanan is in the starting lineup for Club Brugge's first game of 2022.

The Brampton, Ont., native will make his Belgian League debut in Saturday's game against Sint-Truidense V.V. after transferring from the MLS' New England Revolution last year. The deal was reached in August and was for a reported $7 million with Buchanan remaining in the MLS on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old posted a combined 13 goals and assists last season for New England, the most of his three-year MLS career. The Revolution went unbeaten in the 12 matches in which he scored a goal or registered an assist. He was also named to the MLS Best XI, joining three of his former Revs teammates.

Buchanan made 16 appearances for Canada's men's national team in 2021 while netting three goals and four assists. He is also expected to be with the national team as they continue their World Cup qualifying journey later this month against Honduras on Jan. 27, the United States on Jan. 30 and El Salvador on Feb. 2.