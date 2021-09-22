11m ago
Bucs place WR Brown on COVID list
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Antonio Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 33-year-old veteran has made six receptions this season for 138 yards and one touchdown.
Brown played in eight games with the Bucs last season, helping them win the Super Bowl.