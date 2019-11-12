The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released starting cornerback and former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves III two days after he was benched in a game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the corner was informed of the decision Tuesday morning at the team's facility by management.

"After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Bruce and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht in a statement. 'Decisions such as this are always difficult, but I felt it was in the best interest of our team to part ways with Vernon at this time and allow him to explore other opportunities. We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward."

Hargreaves was benched in the third quarter of Sunday's win after appearing to jog after Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella on what became a 55-yard gain. After the game, head coach Bruce Arians said Hargreaves was removed from the game for a lack of hustle.

"There's no argument," the Florida product said of the benching following the game. 'I need to hustle. Point blank, end of discussion. I'll get better. I'm sure I'll talk with them this week and get things straight and see where we're going."

In nine games this season for the Bucs, the 24-year-old has 39 combined tackles and one interception. This was his fourth season in Tampa Bay after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2016 draft.