Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that quarterback Tom Brady's poor performance in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints came as a surprise.

"He looked like Tom Brady in practice all the time, so it's kind of unusual to see that in a ballgame because they didn't do things that we didn't get ready for," Arians said in an availability (recorded by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times). "Everything they did, we thought we were ready for.

The 43-year-old Brady, in his first game as a Buc, threw for 239 yards on 23-for-36 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He also rushed in for the first touchdown of the game.

Arians put some of the blame for Brady's performance on a lack of help from left tackle Donovan Smith.

"I was very disappointed in his play," Arians said of Smith. "I think every now and then he reverts back to some techniques that aren't very good. He got beat. He probably had the easiest guy to block up there and he did a poor job."

But Arians still believes his QB will bounce back in Sunday's visit to the Carolina Panthers.

"He's had it before," Arians said. "I mean, he knows how to bounce back. He knew he didn't play very well. It's not what he expects from himself, nor do we expect. I would expect him to have a little more grit, a little more determination this week."

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs in the offseason, departing the New England Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl titles.