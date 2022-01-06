Four days after wide receiver Antonio Brown threw off his helmet and dashed off the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated his contract, effective immediately, the team announced Thursday.

"While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play.

"We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

Brown and his attorney Sean Burstyn said Wednesday that he told the Buccaneers he was too hurt to continue playing on an injured ankle, while coach Bruce Arians refuted having any knowledge to the nature of his outburst, nor did he say Brown communicated to him or to the training staff that his ankle was bothering him.

A Bucs team official, however, told ESPN that Brown was agitated at halftime of Sunday's game against the New York Jets about not getting the targets he was expecting and he had to be calmed down.

Brown's attorney said that the receiver's ankle injury, and not targets, were the source of Brown's frustration.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Brown said he was forced to play on an injured ankle that will require surgery, which is why he exited Sunday's game so abruptly in the third quarter.

Upset on the sideline, Brown, who had been on the field for 26 plays, took off his jersey, pads and undershirt, and he threw his shirt and gloves into the stands. He then dashed across the end zone while both teams were on the field and waved to fans as he went to the locker room.

In his statement Wednesday, Brown said an MRI on Monday revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone and cartilage loss.

He also accused the Buccaneers of mischaracterizing his outburst on the field as a "mental health issue" rather than a refusal to play due to pain.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told ESPN on Thursday that Brown and his agent requested last week that the remaining $2 million in contract incentives for this season be guaranteed, and the team declined that request.

Licht said Brown did not tell anyone on the Bucs medical staff on Sunday about his ankle bothering him before the game or during it.

Licht said the Buccaneers made "reasonable accommodations" to bring this matter to a close early this week, if in fact Brown had an injury from the game and the wide receiver declined to cooperate. The Bucs made two doctors' appointments in New York for Brown so they could place him on injured reserve and pay him for the remainder of the year, and he missed both appointments.

The team still could have put him on injured reserve if Brown sent over his medical records, but he did not return their texts and calls, Licht said.

Licht said the Bucs also could have set up those appointments in Tampa, but they knew Brown was in New York and they believed they were trying to oblige him. Brown and his agent declined to send the Bucs his medical information from their doctor visit this week, and he still has not returned their calls.

Brown first suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 and missed five games. He then was suspended for three games after an NFL investigation found that he produced a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

He returned in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, catching 10 passes for 101 receiving yards. But he also aggravated the injury, and as a result, he was a nonparticipant in Thursday and Friday practices last week and was officially questionable leading into the Jets game.

Arians was not at those practices because he was quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was kept abreast of all practices and player statuses.