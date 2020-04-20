As excited as Tampa Bay is to have Tom Brady in town, the city made it clear Monday that social distancing laws still apply to him, too.

According to Tampa Bay mayor Jane Castor, the new Buccaneers quarterback was seen working out at a park and told to leave by a parks and recreation staffer.

The city's parks are temporarily closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady," Castor said via Facebook live on a joint COVID-19 update with St. Petersburg mayor Kriseman on Monday.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Last month, Brady agreed to a two-year deal to join the Buccaneers and end his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots organization.

He has won six Super Bowls, three MVP Awards and is a 14-time Pro Bowler.