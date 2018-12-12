DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to play Sunday at Minnesota despite a right ankle injury that sidelined him briefly during last week's win over New England.

Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday, but jogged and said his ankle is improving. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill will play barring a setback.

AFC interception leader Xavien Howard is running, but sat out practice with a left knee injury, and his status for the game is uncertain. He missed last week's game.

