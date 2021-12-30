1h ago
Heinicke takes No. 1 reps at QB for WFT
Taylor Heinicke started practice Wednesday getting first team reps at quarterback for the Washington Football Team, per ESPN's John Keim. NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported Alex Smith was not stretching with the team to start practice but going through drills to loosen up.
TSN.ca Staff
Washington releases quarterback Haskins
Taylor Heinicke started practice Wednesday getting the first reps at quarterback for the Washington Football Team, per ESPN's John Keim. NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported Alex Smith was not stretching with the team to start practice but going through drills to loosen up.
Washington is reportedly hoping Smith will be ready to start their final game of the regular season Sunday, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles with potential playoff implications on the line in the NFC East.
Smith has started five games for Washington this season, leading them to a 4-1 record in those games, but missed the past two due to injury.
Dwayne Haskins started in Smith's place in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers but was benched in favour of Heinicke. Heinicke was 12-19 for 137 yards and a touchdown while Haskins was subsequently released.