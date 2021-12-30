Taylor Heinicke started practice Wednesday getting the first reps at quarterback for the Washington Football Team, per ESPN's John Keim. NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported Alex Smith was not stretching with the team to start practice but going through drills to loosen up.

Taylor Heinicke getting the first reps at QB today. pic.twitter.com/QvO8lzJDSq — John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2020

Alex Smith not stretching with the team but going through some drills to loosen up pic.twitter.com/2Fr7r0FTuW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 30, 2020

Washington is reportedly hoping Smith will be ready to start their final game of the regular season Sunday, when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles with potential playoff implications on the line in the NFC East.

Smith has started five games for Washington this season, leading them to a 4-1 record in those games, but missed the past two due to injury.

Dwayne Haskins started in Smith's place in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers but was benched in favour of Heinicke. Heinicke was 12-19 for 137 yards and a touchdown while Haskins was subsequently released.