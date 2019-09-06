MONTRÉAL, Québec — For the second time this season, a scorecard with Taylor Pendrith’s signature has been framed in a Canadian pro shop due to a course record on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

On Friday afternoon at Elm Ridge Country Club, the Richmond Hill, Ontario native carded a 62 during the second round of the Mackenzie Investments Open, the same course-record setting score he managed during the final round of the 1932ByBateman Open in Edmonton, Alberta to pick up his first Mackenzie Tour victory.

“I’ve been playing really well the past two or three months and I wanted to keep it going. A nice round like today will put me in position for the weekend,” said Pendrith, who, at 13-under for the tournament, is tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside round-one leader Kyle Mueller. “Hopefully I can back the 62 up with something good tomorrow.”

Beginning his round on the back nine, Pendrith got off to what he called a “slower start,” hitting good shots into his first two holes but narrowly missing mid-range putts, which, he says, was déjà vu from Thursday’s 69.

Though he made birdie on the next two holes, the real fireworks began on his eighth hole.

“I made a 15-footer on No. 17, which was a momentum shift,” said Pendrith. “I hadn’t really made anything this week up until then and then made a 20-footer on No. 18 to make the turn at 4-under.”

Using his length to his advantage, Pendrith hit flip wedges into the next two holes, setting up easy birdies, and then made another birdie on the third hole, a par 3, for his fifth-consecutive circle.

Adding an eagle on No. 4, suddenly the 29-year old found himself 9-under through 13 holes.

“All year I’ve been trying to stay patient because I know if I hit good shots I’ll be rewarded,” said Pendrith, who played the 10-hole stretch from No. 17 to No. 8 9-under par. “The wedge game was good, and I made all my five footers for birdie, so it was a great round and an especially good mid round.”

Though Pendrith made bogey on his final hole of the day, birdies on his 16th and 17th holes led to his third Mackenzie Tour 62 of 2019 and fourth of the past two seasons.

Currently fourth on the order of merit, a win on Sunday could bump Pendrith all the way up to the second position heading into the season-ending Canada Life Championship.

“You can kind of get sidelined looking at the order of merit, but I’m at a good spot going into the weekend,” said Pendrith, who finished third on the Mackenzie Tour order of merit in 2015. “I have no idea what the other guys are at, but I’m going to go try to win the golf tournament and see what happens at the end of the year.”

Currently six strokes ahead of Raoul Menard, Pendrith is in prime position to pick up his sixth Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the season.