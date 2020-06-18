Is Spieth’s style of play a sustainable way to win?

ST. AUGUSTINE, United States — Canadian Taylor Pendrith fired a 4-under 68 in second-round action at The King & Bear Classic in Florida in Korn Ferry Tour action.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native tied for 15th place Thursday at 11-under par alongside American Nick Hardy and Australian Curtis Luck.

The Canadian trails co-leaders Vince India and Brett Coletta by four strokes.

They remain tied after they both shot 6-under 66 Thursday, and 9-under 63 through the first 18 holes.

Pendrith began the opening round with a 7-under 65 Wednesday which put him in a tie for third place to start off the tournament with seven other golfers.

Fellow Canadians Adam Svensson and Ben Silverman both failed to make the tournament cut at 6-under.

Svensson improved on his 2-over 74 from Wednesday to get to 4-under, but it was not enough to make the cut. Silverman was tied for 25th place with a 5-under 67, but a 4-over 76 left him a 1-under through 36 holes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.