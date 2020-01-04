Team Canada captain Barrett Hayton left the World Juniors semifinal against Finland and went to the team's dressing room early in the third period after appearing to get injured colliding into the end boards.

Hayton collided into the boards after getting tangled up with a Finnish player as the two were racing for the puck.

Hayton skated off the ice on his own but appeared to be holding his left arm. He sat on the bench briefly before heading to the dressing room.

More details to follow.