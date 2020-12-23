Captain Kirby Dach left for the dressing room in the third period of Canada's 1-0 pre-competition win against Russia Wednesday night after committing an awkward hit on a Russian player.

Dach, a 19-year-old forward who was selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, appeared to injure his right arm or wrist after delivering the hit on Russian centre Ilya Safonov in the neutral zone. He immediately took his glove off before heading for the dressing room.

Canada's captain, Kirby Dach, left the ice and went straight to the dressing room after this play. pic.twitter.com/ZEzfG66aad — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 24, 2020

Following the game there was no update from head coach André Tourigny regarding Dach's status, saying more X-rays are needed.

No update from Tourigny on Dach. Says more X-rays are needed. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 24, 2020

Canada opens their World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day against Germany.