Captain Kirby Dach left for the dressing room in the third period of Canada's 1-0 pre-competition win against Russia Wednesday night after committing an awkward hit on a Russian player.
Dark cloud hangs over Canada's win as Dach leaves game with injury
Dach, a 19-year-old forward who was selected third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, appeared to injure his right arm or wrist after delivering the hit on Russian centre Ilya Safonov in the neutral zone. He immediately took his glove off before heading for the dressing room.
Following the game there was no update from head coach André Tourigny regarding Dach's status, saying more X-rays are needed.
Canada opens their World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day against Germany.