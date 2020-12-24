Team Canada captain Kirby Dach is out of the World Junior Championship because of an injury suffered Wednesday night against Russia according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

No official word yet from @HockeyCanada but Kirby Dach is out of the WJC because of the injury suffered yesterday. So Team 🇨🇦 loses its captain. CHI doctors still assessing Dach’s injury but he will be missing NHL time as well. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 24, 2020

There has been no official announcement made from Hockey Canada, but Dach could miss NHL time as well. Doctors of the Chicago Blackhawks are still assessing his injury, McKenzie adds.

Dach went in to check Ilya Safonov in the third period of Canada's 1-0 win over Russia in their warm-up game ahead of the tournament. Upon completing the check, Dach grabbed his right arm. He took the glove off his hand and skated to the dressing room and did not finish the game.

Following the game, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said Dach required X-rays to determine the injury's severity.

Dach was loaned to Canada by the Blackhawks, who drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games last season. His participation at the World Juniors also represented his second appearance in an Edmonton bubble.

Dach scored a goal and five assists in nine playoff games during the NHL's Return-To-Play bubble last summer.

Canada is not permitted to replace Dach's spot on the roster once they entered the Edmonton.

Canada opens their World Junior Hockey Championship on Boxing Day against Germany.