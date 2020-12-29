Team Canada forward Joe Veleno has been suspended one game for a headbutt during Saturday's 6-0 loss to Russia, the IIHF Disciplinary Panel announced Sunday.

"Some chatter in Ostrava that the World Juniors disciplinary committee has been reviewing Team Canada's Joe Veleno for a headbutt in Saturday's loss to Russia. Suspension possible," tweeted TSN Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli Sunday evening prior to the suspension.

The incident occurred in the second period when Veleno and Russia's Danil Mysul exchanged words after the whistle with Veleno giving Mysul a light bump on the forehead with his helmet. There was no penalty called on the play, but the disciplinary panel found Veleno was in violation of IIHF Rule 142-Head Butting.

A #WorldJuniors returnee, Veleno is a top-two centre, who plays on both special teams units & takes key draws https://t.co/qHmP7TE2Gm — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 29, 2019

Veleno recorded two shots on goal and four penalty minutes in the defeat.

Canada will battle Germany in their third game at the World Juniors Monday morning. See the game LIVE at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5.

Veleno will be eligible to return for Canada’s final preliminary-round game against the Czech Republic on Dec. 31.