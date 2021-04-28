Team Canada captain Shane Wright did not play against Latvia Thursday at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons. Hockey Canada announced Wright's absence is not COVID-19 related.

Wright opened the tournament with a hat trick in Canada's 12-1 win over Sweden Tuesday.

Defenceman Corson Ceulemans also missed the matchup for precautionary reasons.

Despite leading by one goal for much of the game, Canada edged out a 4-2 victory over Latvia to make it two straight wins to begin the tournament.