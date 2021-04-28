Wright shows off his complete game against Sweden

Team Canada captain Shane Wright did not play against Latvia Thursday at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons. Hockey Canada announced Wright's absence is not COVID-19 related.

Wright opened the tournament with a hat trick in Canada's 12-1 win over Sweden Tuesday.

Defenceman Corson Ceulemans also missed the matchup for precautionary reasons.

Despite leading by one goal for much of the game, Canada edged out a 4-2 victory over Latvia to make it two straight wins to begin the tournament.