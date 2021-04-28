1h ago
Wright (precautionary) out vs. Latvia
Team Canada captain Shane Wright will not play against Latvia at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons.
TSN.ca Staff
Team Canada captain Shane Wright will not play against Latvia tonight at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons. Hockey Canada announced Wright's absence is not COVID-19 related.
Wright opened the tournament with a hat trick in Canada's 12-1 win over Sweden Tuesday.
Defenceman Corson Ceulemans will also not play for precautionary reasons.
Benjamin Gaudreau will start in net for Canada in their second game of the tournament.