Team Canada captain Shane Wright will not play against Latvia tonight at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons. Hockey Canada announced Wright's absence is not COVID-19 related.

Wright opened the tournament with a hat trick in Canada's 12-1 win over Sweden Tuesday.

Defenceman Corson Ceulemans will also not play for precautionary reasons.

Benjamin Gaudreau will start in net for Canada in their second game of the tournament.

 