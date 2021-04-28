Wright (precautionary) out vs. Latvia

Team Canada captain Shane Wright will not play against Latvia tonight at the IIHF U18 World Championship for precautionary reasons. Hockey Canada announced Wright's absence is not COVID-19 related.

UPDATE | Shane Wright and Corson Ceulemans will not play tonight against Latvia for precautionary reasons (not related to COVID-19). 🇨🇦#U18Worlds pic.twitter.com/QtbZuUDsLU — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 28, 2021

Wright opened the tournament with a hat trick in Canada's 12-1 win over Sweden Tuesday.

Defenceman Corson Ceulemans will also not play for precautionary reasons.

Benjamin Gaudreau will start in net for Canada in their second game of the tournament.