Team Canada narrowly advanced to the semi-finals at the world hockey championship thanks to a goal from Damon Severson in the final second of regulation to push Switzerland to overtime and the winner from Mark Stone five minutes later.

On Saturday, Canada will face a Czech Republic squad that pulled away for a 5-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Led by Jakub Voracek, who sits tied for second in points at the worlds with 16, the Czechs have posted a 6-1 record – including a 5-2 win over Sweden to open the tournament – during the preliminary round to finish second in Group B. Forward Michael Frolik has seven goals and 14 points at the worlds, to sit alone in fifth in scoring, two points ahead of Canada's Stone and Anthony Mantha.

Must See: Severson ties the game with 0.4 seconds remaining Damon Severson forces overtime as his shot gets through Leonardo Genoni and crosses the line with just 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Canada will have Mantha back in the lineup after the forward was forced to miss the quarter-final win while serving a one-game suspension for his hit on American forward Colin White in the final game of the group round. Mantha has seven goals and 12 points at the tournament with a plus-8 rating.

Matt Murray is expected to get the start in net once again for Canada in the semi-final. He turned aside 20 of 22 shots against Switzerland and has a .920 save percentage in five games at the tournament with a 1.99 goals-against average.

The Czechs will counter with Patrik Bartosak, who turned aside 21 of 22 shots face against the Germans. The 26-year-old has a .917 save percentage at the tournament with a 2.41 GAA in seven games.

With a win, the Czech Republic will clinch their first medal at the worlds since 2012, when they claimed silver. Canada is looking to return to the podium after losing to the United States in the bronze-medal game last year and end a two-year gold medal drought.

The game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and can be seen on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct. Russia will face Sweden in the other semi-final earlier in the day at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.