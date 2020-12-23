37 days after opening up camp, Canada gets their first taste of competition as they take on Russia in a warm-up game before the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gets underway. Follow along with TSN.ca's live blog.

Devon Levi gets the nod in goal for Canada. He is just the fourth ever NCAA goaltender to start for Canada at a World Juniors competition. Yaroslav Askarov is between the pipes for Russia. He is the highest ranked Russian goatender to be selected in an NHL Draft, 11th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2020.

It is a rematch of the 2020 World Juniors in where Canada defeated Russia to win the gold medal in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Canada was under the in early when Dylan Holloway took a holding penalty just 57 seconds into the game. The team successfully killed it off with Russia not mustering much of an attack.

Canada's best chance to score in opening frame came at the 8:03 mark. Jakob Pelletier beat Askarov with a shot over his right arm only to have it hit the crossbar. Pelletier collected his own rebound but Askarov was able to make the save and froze play.

Askarov has tested often but made several difficult saves to keep the Russians in the game.

Apart from the scoring chances it was a fairly even tilt between both teams. Shots on goal in the opening frame were 11 apiece.

The Russians came out flying to start the second period. Yegor Afanasyev had a chance in the slot but hit the far post on his shot attempt.

Canada went on their third power play of the game and registered a decent scoring chance when Peyton Krebs fired a quck shot from the slot, but Askarov shut the door. A marked improvement over the last two attempts where Canada recorded no shots on goal.

Russia picked up a late breakway opportunity to break the deadlock but Levi made the save to keep things even.

It is 0-0 after two periods.