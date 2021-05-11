Can anybody knock Power out of top spot?

Team Canada is taking top prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft Owen Power and 10th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft Cole Perfetti to the World Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported.

Owen Power and Cole Perfetti among the non-NHL players Team Canada will be taking to Latvia for the Men’s World Championship. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 11, 2021

Perfetti was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Braden Schneider, who was selected 19th overall in the 2020 Draft by the New York Rangers, will also accompany Team Canada to the World Championship, per Dreger.

More details to come.